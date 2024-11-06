Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, make small hearts with their fingers and gesture to the crowd after Elder Uchtdorf spoke at a devotional at the Institute of Religion at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf was born on Nov. 6, 1940, in Ostrava, Czechoslovakia, and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in October 2004. He has served as a general authority since April 1994.

His family became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany in 1947. He joined the German Air Force in 1959, earning his wings in both the German and U.S. air forces in Texas and Arizona and serving six years as a fighter pilot.

He married Harriet Reich in 1962, and they have two children. After leaving the military, Elder Uchtdorf became a commercial pilot for Lufthansa German Airlines in 1965, rising to top levels of management before retiring in 1995.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.