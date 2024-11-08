President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson and President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, wave as they leave the First Presidency Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

The First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional will be broadcast internationally on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. MST. It will take place at the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The broadcast features Christmas-themed messages from leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and music by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Center.

Latter-day Saints around the world celebrate Christmas as the birth of the Savior of the world. The annual broadcast honors the birth of Jesus and generally runs about an hour long.

The Church of Jesus Christ in the release announcing the devotional invited people to use the #ChristmasDevo on social media to talk about the Christmas devotional.

First Presidency Christmas devotional ticket information

Starting Friday, people who want to attend the devotional in person can request their tickets (at no cost).

You can request a maximum of six tickets at a time.

How to watch the First Presidency Christmas Devotional

In addition to in person attendance, the devotional will be streamed live on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Gospel Stream app (English, Spanish, Portuguese and French), BYUtv, the Gospel Library app and a YouTube channel called Inspiration from the Church of Jesus Christ.

The release from the Church of Jesus Christ says you can check local program lists to see if the devotional will be on other stations and internet sites.

After the devotional is over, the video and audio recording will be available on Gospel Library and Gospel Media.

Christmas lights shine around the Conference Center prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Where to find previous First Presidency Christmas devotionals

The Church of Jesus Christ has a library of previous Christmas devotionals available online — it includes messages from 2010 to the present.

At the 2023 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, President Russell M. Nelson gave an address titled “Come, Let Us Adore Him.” He spoke about the atonement of Jesus Christ and what Jesus’ birth means for the world.

“He is great our Exemplar and our Advocate with the Father,” said President Nelson. “Because of his restored gospel, all the blessings of his priesthood are available to all mankind.”