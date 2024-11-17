Leslie Walker directs the a children’s choir during the Church Music Festival at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Hundreds of performers filled the Tabernacle on Temple Square for the 2024 Church Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 16, but many featured musicians weren’t in Salt Lake City for the festival, instead performing songs and bearing testimony from all over the world.

The Church Music Festival has evolved from a contest that showcased original compositions from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to this year’s broadcast featuring songs in the new hymnbook and performances in other parts of the world.

The broadcast included recorded testimonies from global participants of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The choir brings in 10 to 14 singers from around the world to sing with the Tabernacle Choir during general conference. The global participants spoke about finding comfort, courage and power through sacred music, speaking in Spanish, French, Swedish, Korean, Chinese, Danish, German, Portuguese and English.

