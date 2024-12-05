Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi wears the Rainbow Laces captain's armband which has the words "Jesus Heart You" on during the England Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

A conflict over religious freedom and LGBTQ+ rights is brewing in one of the top soccer leagues in the world.

The controversy started with rainbow armbands, which Premier League captains were encouraged to wear during a league-wide show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi chose to wear one over the weekend — but only after adding a message promoting his Christian faith.

“I love Jesus,” his armband read, according to The Athletic.

Guehi’s armband was an issue because the Football Association, which oversees the Premier League, bars players from sharing religious, political or personal messages on their equipment. The association responded to concerns about Guehi’s actions by saying he’d be reminded of that rule.

But on Tuesday, when Crystal Palace took on Ipswich Town, Guehi again wore an altered rainbow armband. This time, it said, “Jesus loves you,” The Athletic reported.

The Football Association has announced it will remind Guehi again of uniform rules but that he will not face “formal action,” the article said.

The situation is raising questions about if it’s possible for the Premier League and other athletic organizations to share support for the LGBTQ+ community without creating a faith-related backlash.

Pro sports and LGBTQ+ rights

Tension in the Premier League over the rainbow armbands should sound familiar to baseball and hockey fans in the United States.

Both the MLB and NHL have faced pushback from some players in recent years over partnerships with LGBTQ+ rights organizations and “Pride Nights.”

NHL officials ultimately decided last year to do away with the uniform changes that typically came along with Pride Nights. Teams still host events honoring the LGBTQ+ community, but players are no longer required or encouraged to wear rainbow-themed warmup jerseys.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said last year that the change was needed because controversy over the jerseys had become “a distraction,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Premier League Rainbow Laces campaign

The Premier League has also put policies in place that aim to reduce the tension surrounding its annual Rainbow Laces campaign.

For example, team captains are not required to wear the rainbow armbands. Sam Morsy, who is captain of Ipswich Town and who is Muslim, chose not to this year, according to The Athletic.

And when a potential issue arises, like Morsy’s armband decision, players and coaches are generally quick to defend players’ decisions.

“The club has respected Sammy’s individual decision based on his religious beliefs and I think that’s a fair assessment,” Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna recently said about Morsy, per The Athletic.

Despite these steps, controversy persists — if only behind the scenes.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Manchester United is currently working through some internal tensions over defender Noussair Mazraoui’s decision not to wear a rainbow-themed jacket before a recent game.

In the moment, the team chose to ditch the jackets so that Mazraoui wouldn’t be left alone to defend himself, but sources told The Athletic that some in the organization are unhappy with how the situation played out.

“Players are entitled to hold their own individual opinions, particularly in relation to their faith, and these may sometimes differ from the club’s position,” read Manchester United’s statement to The Athletic.

Marc Guehi responds

On Wednesday, Guehi was asked about the controversy over his altered rainbow armbands by multiple media outlets.

He emphasized that his messages about Jesus’ love were meant to be inclusive.

“I believe 100 percent in the words that I wrote, even what I’ve just said now — it’s a message of truth and love, and I hope people can understand that my faith is my faith, and I’ll stand by it for the rest of my life,”