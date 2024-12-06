Former college football coach Bronco Mendenhall hugs his wife Holly at their home in Bigfork, Montana on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sarah Jane Weaver
By Sarah Jane Weaver
In 2013, then-Church News editor Sarah Jane Weaver visited Montana to talk about faith with Bronco and Holly Mendenhall.

Editor’s note: Bronco Mendenhall will become the new head football coach at Utah State. This story was originally published on Sept. 14, 2023.

BIGFORK, Montana — On a recent cool morning in northwest Montana, Bronco Mendenhall was up at dawn, working the ranch he is building with his wife, Holly.

Wearing blue jeans and work boots, the former University of Virginia football coach sported a belt won at a rodeo by his father.

He fed the cows and saddled the horses and welcomed visitors to his riding arena.

View Comments

Then, still working while he talked, the Latter-day Saint coach shared one secret to his college football success.

Horses — which both he and his wife learned to love in their youth — are a powerful recruiting tool, he explained.

“In the world of college athletics, you’re looking to be distinct and different,” Mendenhall said. The horses “ended up being fantastic in helping us assess and select and determine” prospective athletes at UVA.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.