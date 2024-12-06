The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the creation of the new Canada Area.
The new area — created to better provide leadership and support for all Church leaders and units in Canada — will be effective Aug. 1, 2025.
The new area will come from divisions in three existing areas — the North America Central, North America Northeast and North America West areas. Toronto, Ontario, will serve as headquarters for the Canada Area presidency and the area office, which includes a director for temporal affairs and other area staff and support functions.
