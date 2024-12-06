The Canadian flag flies over the Lethbridge Alberta East Stake Center during an online devotional in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
By Church News

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the creation of the new Canada Area.

The new area — created to better provide leadership and support for all Church leaders and units in Canada — will be effective Aug. 1, 2025.

The new area will come from divisions in three existing areas — the North America Central, North America Northeast and North America West areas. Toronto, Ontario, will serve as headquarters for the Canada Area presidency and the area office, which includes a director for temporal affairs and other area staff and support functions.

