‘Stay prayed up’: Mark Wahlberg encourages prayer in Super Bowl ad featuring ‘The Chosen’ star

Mark Wahlberg encouraged taking moments for prayer mid-Super Bowl.

During a 30-second Super Bowl commercial, Wahlberg led a prayer of thanks. He was joined by “The Chosen” star Jonathan Roumie — they both endorse the Catholic prayer app Hallow.

“God, we take this moment just to give you thanks,” Walhberg begins his prayer. “We thank you for this time to come together as family, as friends and as a country.”

“Join us in prayer this Lent on Hallow,” he concludes. “Stay prayed up.”

In a teaser version of the ad, a message flashes on the screen: “For the first time ever, join over 100 million people in prayer during the big game.”

The meditation and prayer app assists in prayer-on-the-go, personalized prayer experiences, creating a habit of praying, guided Bible study and providing time for reflection, per Hallow. Wahlberg, who is Catholic, is a spokesperson for the app.

For Lent in 2024, Hallow is inviting users to pray every day with Wahlberg and Roumie in the “Pray40” challenge.

During last year’s Lent, Wahlberg discussed why he believes it is important not to “deny” his religious beliefs and how he balances faith and career.

“I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith,” he told Savanna Guthrie on a “Today” show appearance. “That’s an even bigger sin.”

“You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but I cannot deny my faith,” he said. “It’s important for me to share that with people. But I have friends from all walks of life and all different types of faith and religions, so it’s important to respect and honor them as well.”

He also highlighted the importance of “discipline” through prayer and other religious practices.

“Discipline has always been important for me in life. ... Once I started getting into movies and transitioned from music, I realized I needed a lot of discipline in my life, and that discipline has afforded me so many other things,” Walhberg told Guthrie.

“I want to share that with people, whether that’s with fasting, working out more, detaching from other things and just spending more time with God, in prayer or in thoughtful reflection. Those things are important.”

In recent years, Wahlberg has refocused his acting career to highlight faith-based and uplifting topics. In 2022, he produced and starred in “Father Stu,” a film about a boxer who finds redemption through faith and becomes a Catholic priest.

“I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this — real substance — can help people,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight amid the release of “Father Stu.”

“I definitely want to focus on making more ... I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people”

Watch: Wahlberg’s Super Bowl ad for Hallow

Mark Wahlberg and Jonathan Roumie are featured in Hallow’s Super Bowl advertisement.