Friday, February 16, 2024 | 
Fred Warner shown praying during the Super Bowl in newly released footage

Warner dropped to one knee as he was trying to collect himself after Dre Greenlaw’s Achilles injury

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Julio Cortez, Associated Press

When San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles during the Super Bowl, he wasn’t the only one suffering.

Newly released footage shows his teammates and coaches struggling to accept the injury. Fred Warner, for example, can be seen throwing down his helmet and screaming.

A little later in the game, cameras caught Warner on the sideline as he tried to collect himself. After seeming to break down in tears on the bench, the BYU product drops to one knee and prays.

Although Warner went on to lead his team in tackles during the Super Bowl, it wasn’t enough to hold off some by-now-familiar magic from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs tied the game with seconds left in regulation and then scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

After the game, Warner congratulated Kansas City and said the 49ers let their chances to win slip away.

“We had every opportunity to win that game, and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities,” he told reporters, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Fred Warner religion

Warner, who was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke to reporters about his faith during Super Bowl media days, noting that he prays to God in good times and bad ones.

“I’m a huge believer in prayer and being able to pray to God and anything that I’m grateful for in times of good and bad, being able to talk to him,” he said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

He added, “I’m a Christian, praise God.”

