Savannah Guthrie’s new book celebrates the power of faith.

In it, the co-anchor of the “Today” show reflects on her relationship with God and shares how her faith has sustained her during difficult moments.

“This book is a series of reflections about faith, and it’s from the heart,” Guthrie, 52, told USA Today about the project. “It’s really vulnerable and personal. And it’s that way because in so many ways, this is the book that I need to read. … I need to be reminded, like we all do, that God loves us and is on our side.”

“Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere” was released Tuesday.

Savannah Guthrie religion

The title of Guthrie’s new book comes from the Bible, according to USA Today. She drew inspiration from The Message translation of Ephesians 5:1-2.

“Watch what God does, and then you do it, like children who learn proper behavior from their parents. Mostly what God does is love you. Keep company with him and learn a life of love. Observe how Christ loved us. His love was not cautious but extravagant. He didn’t love in order to get something from us but to give everything of himself to us. Love like that,” it reads.

Guthrie, who identifies as Christian, told Today.com that she wanted to write about religion because her faith is core to her identity.

“It’s what makes me tick. It’s what makes me joyful. It’s what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears,” she said.

Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, who is Jewish, have made it a priority to introduce religion to their two kids — Vale, 9, and Charley, 7 — by, for example, praying with them at bedtime, she told Today.com.

“What I know is that it’s my job to give them the building blocks to teach them about the God that I know and help foster that connection,” she said. “And then I also know that when they grow up, it will be their choice. And it’s just my job to give them as much information but also experience with God as I possibly can.”

But in her new book, Guthrie notes that you don’t have to be active in church to get something out of her writing.

“You may be faith-full, you may be faith-curious, you may be faith-less, still scarred by a toxic religiosity of your past,” she writes in “Mostly What God Does,” inviting readers to “come as you are.”

Guthrie told Axios that she felt called to share good news about God even though she was nervous about getting so personal with readers.

“I’m way out of my comfort zone,” she said.

TODAY co-anchor @SavannahGuthrie took on a challenge that was both thrilling and scary when she decided to write her latest book, "Mostly What God Does."



She opens up about writing a faith-based book, what led her to this journey, and more. pic.twitter.com/uncXIuD0AU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 20, 2024

Savannah Guthrie books

Guthrie is also the coauthor of two children’s books about a young princess named Penelope Pineapple: “Princesses Wear Pants” and “Princesses Save the World.”

“Princesses Wear Pants” inspired a Netflix series called “Princess Power,” which Guthrie produced alongside actress Drew Barrymore.

“Female friendship is really the highlight and hallmark of the series,” Guthrie told Today.com when the show was released. “It’s not one princess — it’s a team of princesses.”

