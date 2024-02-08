Faith played a starring role at Thursday’s NFL Honors award show

The NFL Honors award show on Thursday brought together some of the league’s brightest stars to celebrate the top performances of the 2023 season.

But as winners took the stage in Las Vegas, many chose to shift the spotlight away from what happened on the field onto the faith that sustains them in good times and bad.

“I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as he accepted the first award of the night.

Within a few minutes, it became clear that although Stroud was the first to mention religion from the stage, he wouldn’t be the last.

The first four winners to offer speeches all thanked God within the opening seconds of their remarks.

Here are the faith-related quotes from Thursday’s NFL Honors award show.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans, Offensive rookie of the year

“How y’all doing. First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, Defensive player of the year

“Howdy. First of all, I want to say all glory to the most high. Without him, I would not be here in front of y’all today,” Garrett said.

"To the city of Cleveland, this one's for you."



Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans, Defensive rookie of the year

“First I just got to give all glory to God, man, without him none of this is possible. He deserves all the honor and praise,” Anderson said.

He returned to the topic later in his speech as he thanked his fellow Texans defensive lineman and his coaches.

“Thank ya’ll for helping me, bringing me closer to God, helping me show that his mercy and his grace are undeniable,” Anderson said.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, Offensive player of the year

“This is such an honor. First and foremost, I want to thank God. I feel so blessed to be standing up here right now,” McCaffrey said.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Most valuable player

“First and foremost, you know I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Without him, nothing is possible,” Jackson said.

Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers, Walter Payton NFL man of the year

“First of all, I want to say thank you to God. I wouldn’t be here today (without him). Ever since I’ve been a Pittsburgh Steeler, I’ve always thought God and my dad had a plan for me, and I’m living it right now,” Heyward said.