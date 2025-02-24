A woman prays at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025 where Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14.

Pope Francis is in critical condition in a Rome hospital, 10 days after he sought out treatment for bronchitis.

The bronchitis has turned into double pneumonia, and the pope is also dealing with early signs of kidney failure and breathing difficulties.

However, the Holy See Press Office said over the weekend that Pope Francis is alert and was able to attend Mass on Sunday. He has not experienced a “respiratory crisis” since Saturday morning.

In a Monday morning update, the press office said, “The night went well.”

Later on Monday, Vatican leaders said the pope’s labs were showing signs of improvement and that he had resumed some work activities.

“In the evening he called the parish priest of the Gaza parish to express his fatherly closeness,” the statement said.

As Catholics and other people of faith continue to pray for the pope, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state for Vatican City, will host a prayer service for Pope Francis on Monday evening.

“Starting this evening, the Cardinals residing in Rome, along with all collaborators of the Roman Curia and the Diocese of Rome, responding to the sentiments of the people of God, will gather in St. Peter’s Square at 9:00 PM to recite the Holy Rosary for the health of the Holy Father,” reads the Holy See Press Office’s statement about the prayer service.

The service will be streamed on Vatican News' website and its social media channels.

The prayer service will start at 1 p.m. MST.