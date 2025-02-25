Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, center, poses for a photo with Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center right, Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president the South America Northwest Area, fourth from right; Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, center left; former U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, fourth from left; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency, second from left; Guillermo Estrugo, South America Northwest Area communications director, far right; and other local Church leaders during a meeting at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

LIMA, Peru — Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles had a “positive” meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the government palace.

“She recognizes the Church and the actions that we have taken to help the people here in this country,” Elder Soares said. “And it was interesting to hear her thoughts on the importance of family, religious freedom and great initiatives to support the ones who are less fortunate in life.”

Elder Soares was accompanied by Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy and president of the South America Northwest Area; President Michael O. Leavitt, president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square; President L. Whitney Clayton, first counselor in the choir presidency; former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney; and other Church area leaders.

Elder Soares was in Lima, Peru, the week of Feb. 19-23 with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for their “Songs of Hope” tour.

