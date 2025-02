Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up a Book of Mormon that belonged to Hyrum Smith during a devotional at Utah State University on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

LOGAN, Utah — The word of the evening was “witness.”

Speaking to several thousand seated inside Utah State University’s Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Sunday, Feb. 23, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles explained that witnesses can be observers or eyewitnesses who see, hear or know by personal experience.

“Witnesses establish the truth, helping others to strengthen their belief,” Elder Andersen said.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.