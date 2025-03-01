Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a stake center in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025.

Prior to his call to serve as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Dale G. Renlund served in the area presidency of the Church’s Africa Southeast Area based in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the five years he served there, he spent three years as the area president with a current fellow Apostle, Elder Ulisses Soares, as his first counselor. From 2009-2014, Elder Renlund ministered to the people in nearly 20 countries. In February 2025, he returned to the same area to minister again.

Accompanied by his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, Elder Renlund spoke to Latter-day Saints and friends in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, according to the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

5 foundational principles

In his message, Elder Renlund taught about five foundational principles to help overcome challenges in life.

Know one’s identity in Christ. Have faith in Jesus Christ. Read and pray about the Book of Mormon. Develop Christlike love and unity. Develop the desire to serve in the Savior’s work.

