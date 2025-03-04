Youth from the Hobart Australia and Devonport Australia stakes push and pull handcarts during their pioneer trek activity in Tasmania in October 2024.

A group of youth in Tasmania, Australia, set aside their daily comforts and technology last October to build faith through sacrifice, courage and hard work.

After six months of dedicated preparation, leaders and over 80 teenagers from the Hobart Australia and Devonport Australia stakes gathered to begin their own reenactment of the long and arduous journey Latter-day Saint pioneers made in the mid-1800s.

Youth and leaders, wearing 19th-century-style pioneer clothing, pushed handcarts for four days over widely varied terrain in the activity designed to build faith through sacrifice, courage and hard work.

Read this article at theChurchNews.com.