Photo gallery: Celebrating Ash Wednesday

Students from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School participated

By Kristin Murphy, Isaac Hale

The Very Rev. John S. Evans, the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City vicar general and moderator of the curia, presided over Ash Wednesday mass for students and faculty from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School, along with some family members, at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday.

Purple lights transformed the school gymnasium into a reverent space with music provided by the school choir and band. Ashes placed on the forehead serve as a reminder to repent and that everyone will return to dust.

The occasion marks the start of Lent, a 6½-week period of fasting and abstinence leading up to Easter. Photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the images of the day.

Students and faculty from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School attend Ash Wednesday Mass at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Carmen Wursten accompanies her son Sebastian Wursten as he receives ashes from the Very Reverend John S. Evans, Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City vicar general and moderator of the curia, during Ash Wednesday Mass with students from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Natasha Jessen, right, and Ella Devir sing and clap during Ash Wednesday Mass with students from Juan Diego High School, St. John the Baptist Elementary and St. John the Baptist Middle School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Rorie Rendon smiles during Ash Wednesday Mass with other students from Juan Diego High School, St. John the Baptist Elementary and St. John the Baptist Middle School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Very Reverend John S. Evans, Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City vicar general and moderator of the curia, presides over Ash Wednesday Mass, with students and faculty attending from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School, at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Rev. Michael Augustine, Skaggs Catholic Center chaplain, puts ashes on Katie Keegan, St. John the Baptist Middle School counselor, as she attends Ash Wednesday Mass with students and faculty from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Juan Diego sophomore Alexandra Pepi receives communion during Ash Wednesday Mass with other students and faculty from Juan Diego High School, St. John the Baptist Elementary and St. John the Baptist Middle School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Nicole Sutera receives ashes from the Very Reverend John S. Evans, Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City vicar general and moderator of the curia, during Ash Wednesday Mass with students from St. John the Baptist Elementary, St. John the Baptist Middle School and Juan Diego High School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Alexis Burt gets ashes as she attends Ash Wednesday Mass with other students from Juan Diego High School, St. John the Baptist Elementary and St. John the Baptist Middle School at Juan Diego High School in Draper on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
