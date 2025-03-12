A man holds a rosary beads during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. During a Monday night flight from Savannah, Ga., to Miami, an unruly passenger swallowed rosary beads.

A flight from Savannah, Georgia, to Miami turned scary on Monday night when a passenger became convinced that “Satan’s disciple” was on board, according to The New York Times.

The passenger, Delange Augustin, 31, allegedly swallowed rosary beads then fought with flight attendants as he took part in what he felt was a spiritual battle.

“Augustin’s choices appeared purposeful, though difficult to describe,” wrote FBI special agent Savannah Solomon in the affidavit filed in the United States District Court in Chatham County, per the Times.

The man’s sister told Solomon that they were traveling to Haiti via Miami “to flee religious attacks of a spiritual nature,” The Associated Press reported.

When the pilots realized what was happening, they turned back to Savannah and landed safely. But several flight attendants and passengers had to work together to get the man and his sister subdued and ready to be taken off the plane.

The passenger was then “apprehended by airport police and taken to a local hospital for ‘ingestion of rosary beads,’ the affidavit says,” according to the AP.

After he was treated, Augustin was booked into the Chatham County jail in Georgia.

He’s been charged with “a misdemeanor battery charge, a misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement charge and a felony count of criminal property damage,” The New York Times reported.

The article noted that there were only about eight passengers on the short flight, and no one was seriously injured.

In a statement, American Airlines thanked the passengers and crew.

“We appreciate the professionalism of the entire crew and thank our passengers for their understanding,” the statement said.