Sister Charlene Ottley and Elder David Ottley are pictured at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 29, 2024. They recently concluded their one-year service in the Utah Salt Lake City Headquarters Mission.

From teaching families in England to preserving records in Denmark to serving in a Marshallese branch close to home, David and Charlene Ottley’s missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reflect the variety of opportunities available for seniors.

“You have a smorgasbord of opportunities,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told senior couples during October 2023 general conference as he invited them to serve — “and perhaps even serve again.”

David and Charlene Ottley have served three full-time missions and two service missions together for the Church in the last 13 years.

