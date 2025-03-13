Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Susan Bednar share lessons they've learned from 50 years of marriage, during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

REXBURG, Idaho — One of the things that impressed BYU–Idaho students about the Sunday, March 9, devotional with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, was the format.

Instead of standing behind the pulpit and delivering remarks one at a time, the couple sat side by side in chairs near the I-Center auditorium’s large rostrum.

Without the aid of a script, teleprompter or notes, Elder and Sister Bednar simply engaged in a conversation with one another. With the Sunday evening devotional on the Rexburg, Idaho, campus taking place roughly a week prior to their 50th wedding anniversary, Elder and Sister Bednar recounted experiences — some tender, some lighthearted — and shared lessons they’ve learned about marriage and family over the last five decades.

