Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

In Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1842, the women of the Relief Society prepared for the blessings of the house of the Lord. They assisted in the building of the Nauvoo Temple and also prepared spiritually.

They created a covenant community, and today, women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world do the same.

“We have received prophetic direction that as sisters, we can and should change the world,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said during the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional on Sunday, March 16.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.