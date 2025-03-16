Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church News
By Church News

In Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1842, the women of the Relief Society prepared for the blessings of the house of the Lord. They assisted in the building of the Nauvoo Temple and also prepared spiritually.

They created a covenant community, and today, women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world do the same.

“We have received prophetic direction that as sisters, we can and should change the world,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said during the Relief Society Worldwide Devotional on Sunday, March 16.

View Comments

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.