President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO — On an unseasonably cold day at the beginning of spring in Canada, President Jeffrey R. Holland rededicated the Toronto Ontario Temple in a single session Sunday morning, March 23. The rededication followed more than a year of renovations inside the house of the Lord and comes nearly 35 years after the building was originally dedicated in 1990.

President Holland, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, rededicated the house of the Lord in a single morning session that was broadcast to meetinghouses throughout the temple district.

“Today we are happy to break the lock on the Toronto Ontario Temple and its grounds, to have what we pray will be a continuous flow of faithful recommend holders,” President Holland said of the reopening of the house of the Lord in Brampton, just west of Toronto proper.

