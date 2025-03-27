Brigham Young University Athletic Director Tom Holmoe speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement at the end of the school year held at the BYU Broadcast Building on the university’s campus in Provo on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

For Tom Holmoe, retirement means the conclusion of one adventure and the start of a new one.

“I retired from the NFL when I was 30, and I definitely needed to go get another job,” he said. “As people, we’re constantly going through commencements, beginnings in our lives. There are so many cycles that we go through, and then there are new adventures that we go through. I can see — and really feel through the Spirit — that this was the right time for me to announce my retirement.”

Holmoe announced his retirement as Brigham Young University’s athletic director on Feb. 11.

Holmoe reflected on his career experiences, faith in Jesus Christ and life’s transitions in an interview with the Church News.

