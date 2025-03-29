Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on March 16, 2025.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints taught the importance of spiritual foundations while in Brisbane, Australia, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in March.

“Nothing is more important than strengthening our foundations on Jesus Christ and closing the gaps of faith and spiritual erosion in our lives,” he said in a stake conference in Brisbane, Australia, on Sunday, March 16, according to a news release on the Church’s Australia Newsroom.

The visit to Australia followed intense rains and heavy flooding in Queensland and northern New South Wales from Cyclone Alfred. Elder Soares expressed his love and concern for those impacted and mentioned that President Russell M. Nelson also cares deeply about those affected.

