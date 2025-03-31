A member of one of the 57 language interpretation teams in Salt Lake and 143 teams worldwide interprets the messages of speakers during a general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church News
By Church News

When a leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at general conference, hundreds of interpreters are intensely focused on translating the message into multiple languages for millions of listeners worldwide.

“For general conference, we have a total of 143 language teams around the world and 57 teams here in Salt Lake City,” said Carmen Barrios McPeek, a global interpretation manager for the Church.

“One thing I know is this is the work of the Lord, because at the end, regardless of our imperfections, He fixes the things we thought couldn’t be fixed.”

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.

