When a leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at general conference, hundreds of interpreters are intensely focused on translating the message into multiple languages for millions of listeners worldwide.
“For general conference, we have a total of 143 language teams around the world and 57 teams here in Salt Lake City,” said Carmen Barrios McPeek, a global interpretation manager for the Church.
“One thing I know is this is the work of the Lord, because at the end, regardless of our imperfections, He fixes the things we thought couldn’t be fixed.”
