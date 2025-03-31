A member of one of the 57 language interpretation teams in Salt Lake City and 143 teams worldwide interprets the messages of speakers during a general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When a leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at general conference, hundreds of interpreters are intensely focused on translating the message into multiple languages for millions of listeners worldwide.

“For general conference, we have a total of 143 language teams around the world and 57 teams here in Salt Lake City,” said Carmen Barrios McPeek, a global interpretation manager for the Church.

“One thing I know is this is the work of the Lord, because at the end, regardless of our imperfections, He fixes the things we thought couldn’t be fixed.”

