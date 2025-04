President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits down with Jean Augustine, who served as the first Black woman elected to Canada’s Parliament, for a discussion and also to present her with a personalized copy of the Book of Mormon in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, March 24, 2025.

TORONTO, Ontario — President Jeffrey R. Holland met on Monday, March 24, in Toronto, Ontario, with Dr. Jean Augustine, former member of Canada’s Parliament and a career educator.

The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said the visit with Augustine was very positive and that he was impressed with what she has done to help young women in Canada be prepared to meet life’s challenges.

“We wanted to hear Dr. Augustine. We listened to her,” President Holland said.

