President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in a March 30, 2025, video about the powerful effect of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with loved ones, even when the effect isn’t always visible.

Despite their best efforts, those who teach the doctrine of Jesus Christ to loved ones may wonder if they’re adequate enough to do so. “Doubts may creep into your mind,” said President Henry B. Eyring. “You might question whether you know the Savior’s doctrine well enough to teach it effectively.”

The impact of teaching His doctrine may not always be apparent, either. “If you already made attempts to teach it, you may wonder why the positive effects aren’t more visible.”

President Eyring encouraged such believers: “Don’t give in to those doubts. Turn to God for help.”

In a March 30 video titled “The Word of God’s Powerful Effect on the Mind,” published on the Church’s YouTube channel, the second counselor in the First Presidency invited listeners to trust God as they share the Savior’s gospel with loved ones.

