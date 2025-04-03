Nations flags are raised in the new plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Leaders sustained 78 new Area Seventies on Thursday as part of the leadership session of the April general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Church leaders also voted to release 57 Area Seventies on or before Aug. 1.

Area Seventies are part-time leaders called by the First Presidency who live at home and maintain their nonreligious vocations while typically serving for five years in specific geographical areas, though they can be assigned to other areas when needed.

They are characterized by Latter-day Saint scripture as “especial witnesses” of Jesus Christ who assist the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in “building up the church and regulating all the affairs” and “preaching and administering the gospel” in their assigned areas (Doctrine and Covenants 107:25, 34, 38).

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles directs the activities of Area Seventies.

Here are the new Area Seventies listed by the church area. Those released follow at the bottom of this article.

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South, and Africa West Areas)

Jonah Akekere , 59, Yenagoa, Nigeria; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor of Development Economics, Niger Delta University; currently serving as president of the Yenagoa Nigeria Stake; former branch president, and district president; wife: Biriyai; five children.

, 59, Yenagoa, Nigeria; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor of Development Economics, Niger Delta University; currently serving as president of the Yenagoa Nigeria Stake; former branch president, and district president; wife: Biriyai; five children. Ignatius K. Baidoo , 56, Accra, Ghana; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Benin City Mission; former high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Adelaide; three children.

, 56, Accra, Ghana; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Benin City Mission; former high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Adelaide; three children. William G. Coleman , 53, Cape Coast, Ghana; Registered Mortgage Engineer, ECG Ltd; currently serving as Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Philomina; one child.

, 53, Cape Coast, Ghana; Registered Mortgage Engineer, ECG Ltd; currently serving as Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Philomina; one child. Freeman Dickie , 42, Beira, Mozambique; Family Search Field Relation Manager, Family Search International; currently serving as missionary recruiting committee member of the Mozambique Coordinating Council; former bishopric counselor, district presidency, and stake president; wife: Sukoluhle; four children.

, 42, Beira, Mozambique; Family Search Field Relation Manager, Family Search International; currently serving as missionary recruiting committee member of the Mozambique Coordinating Council; former bishopric counselor, district presidency, and stake president; wife: Sukoluhle; four children. Mathias N. Niambe , 43, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager, Abidjan Service Center; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Lagos Mission; former bishop, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Clemence; three children.

, 43, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire; Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager, Abidjan Service Center; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Lagos Mission; former bishop, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Clemence; three children. Prince S. Nyanforh , 57, Monrovia, Liberia; School Proprietor, Self-Employed; currently serving as president of the Virginia Liberia Stake; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Celia; five children.

, 57, Monrovia, Liberia; School Proprietor, Self-Employed; currently serving as president of the Virginia Liberia Stake; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Celia; five children. Kabemba F. Nyembo , 43, Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Professor, Official University of Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of Congo; currently serving as president of the Dibindi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake; former district presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Kapuadi Alice; six children.

, 43, Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Professor, Official University of Mbujimayi, Democratic Republic of Congo; currently serving as president of the Dibindi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake; former district presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Kapuadi Alice; six children. Akingbade A. Ojo , 55, Ibadan, Nigeria; Region Director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as president of the Ibadan Nigeria Stake; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Oludayo; three children.

, 55, Ibadan, Nigeria; Region Director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as president of the Ibadan Nigeria Stake; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Oludayo; three children. Mees Bulang-C. Tshiband, 41, Mwene-Ditu, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Entrepreneur, Self-Employed; currently serving as president of the Mwene-Ditu Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake; former district presidency counselor, and high councilor; wife: Nancy; four children.

Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North Areas)

Motoshige Karino , 52, Togane, Japan; Representative Director, Modere Japan GK; currently serving as president of the Chiba Japan Stake; former bishop, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Mirei; seven children.

, 52, Togane, Japan; Representative Director, Modere Japan GK; currently serving as president of the Chiba Japan Stake; former bishop, mission presidency counselor and stake presidency counselor; wife: Mirei; seven children. Natthapol Lattisophonkul, 48, Bangkok, Thailand; Assistant Temple Recorder, The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as temple ordinance worker of the Bangkok Thailand Temple; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jitvadee; two children.

Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area)

Odilon Asevedo , 56, Londrina, Brazil; Owner, Spalla Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda; currently serving as president of the Brazil Londrina Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Cristina; two children.

, 56, Londrina, Brazil; Owner, Spalla Construtora e Incorporadora Ltda; currently serving as president of the Brazil Londrina Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Cristina; two children. Carlos A. Baptista , 56, Porto Alegre, Brazil; Physician, Prefeitura Municipal de Estancia Velha; currently serving as Sunday School president of the Lindóia Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children.

, 56, Porto Alegre, Brazil; Physician, Prefeitura Municipal de Estancia Velha; currently serving as Sunday School president of the Lindóia Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Cristiane; three children. Marco A. Becegato , 53, Goiânia, Brazil; Quality Director, Ramasa Dealership Network; recently released as temple ordinance worker of the São Paulo Brazil Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jacqueline; three children.

, 53, Goiânia, Brazil; Quality Director, Ramasa Dealership Network; recently released as temple ordinance worker of the São Paulo Brazil Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jacqueline; three children. Palmênio C. Castro , 54, Jundiaí, Brazil; Area Director, Seminaries & Institutes; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Eloy Chaves Ward; former bishop, district president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Fiorella; three children.

, 54, Jundiaí, Brazil; Area Director, Seminaries & Institutes; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Eloy Chaves Ward; former bishop, district president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Fiorella; three children. Charles P. Martins , 45, Campinas, Brazil; currently serving as president of the Brazil Salvador Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and high councilor; wife: Mila; four children.

, 45, Campinas, Brazil; currently serving as president of the Brazil Salvador Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and high councilor; wife: Mila; four children. Francisco Valim, 61, São Paulo, Brazil; Chief Executive Officer, izzi/Sky; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Lomas Ward (English); former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, MTC branch president, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Beatriz; four children.

Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico Areas)

Gustavo A. Cristales , 59, Villa Nueva, Guatemala; CEO, Asmoh Laboratories; currently serving as temple ordinance worker for the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple; former bishop, mission president, and stake president; wife: Videlmina; four children.

, 59, Villa Nueva, Guatemala; CEO, Asmoh Laboratories; currently serving as temple ordinance worker for the Guatemala City Guatemala Temple; former bishop, mission president, and stake president; wife: Videlmina; four children. Moroni Dominguez Jimenez , 55, Mexicali, Mexico; Founder and Owner, Nauvoo Enterprises; currently serving as director of public affairs of the Mexicali & Tijuana Coordinating Council; former bishop, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Mackoree; eight children.

, 55, Mexicali, Mexico; Founder and Owner, Nauvoo Enterprises; currently serving as director of public affairs of the Mexicali & Tijuana Coordinating Council; former bishop, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Mackoree; eight children. Arturo Martinez , 47, Mexico City, Mexico; Director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as president of the México City Tecámac Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and high councilor; wife: Susana; one child.

, 47, Mexico City, Mexico; Director, Seminaries and Institutes; currently serving as president of the México City Tecámac Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and high councilor; wife: Susana; one child. Luis Navarro , 43, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Communications Advisor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as church service missionary of the Community and Government Affairs Church Communication Division; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nolvia; three children.

, 43, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Communications Advisor, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as church service missionary of the Community and Government Affairs Church Communication Division; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nolvia; three children. Jesus A. Vazquez Roman, 51, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico; Owner, IT Solutions, Self-Employed; currently serving as ward temple and family history consultant of the Jardines Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Guadalupe; four children.

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Eurasian, Europe Central, Europe North, and Middle East / Africa North Areas)

Vladimir N. Astashov , 45, Moscow, Russia; General Director, Self-Employed; currently serving as president of the Moscow Russia Stake; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Anna; three children.

, 45, Moscow, Russia; General Director, Self-Employed; currently serving as president of the Moscow Russia Stake; former branch president, district presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Anna; three children. Matthias A. Frost , 47, Heidelberg, Germany; Owner, frostlaw.de; currently serving as mission presidency counselor of the Frankfurt Germany Mission; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Caroline; four children.

, 47, Heidelberg, Germany; Owner, frostlaw.de; currently serving as mission presidency counselor of the Frankfurt Germany Mission; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Caroline; four children. Samuel López , 44, Karben, Germany; Area Correlation Manager, Correlation Department; currently serving as ward clerk of the Friedrichsdorf 2nd Ward (Spanish); former bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Cintia; three children.

, 44, Karben, Germany; Area Correlation Manager, Correlation Department; currently serving as ward clerk of the Friedrichsdorf 2nd Ward (Spanish); former bishopric counselor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Cintia; three children. Scott Spencer, 47, Stanley, England; Fire Officer, Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Stanley Ward; former bishop and stake president; wife: Emma Louise; seven children.

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines Areas)

Emmanuel Rodantes G. Abraham , 59, Los Baños, Philippines; Area Family History Manager, Family History Department; recently released as service mission leader in the Philippines Legazpi Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Anabelle; four children.

, 59, Los Baños, Philippines; Area Family History Manager, Family History Department; recently released as service mission leader in the Philippines Legazpi Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Anabelle; four children. Edmund L. Ang , 52, Los Baños, Philippines; Lessor, RMDEE Construction Supply; recently released as district president of the Ozamiz Philippines District; former district presidency counselor, district president, and mission presidency counselor; wife: Michelle; five children.

, 52, Los Baños, Philippines; Lessor, RMDEE Construction Supply; recently released as district president of the Ozamiz Philippines District; former district presidency counselor, district president, and mission presidency counselor; wife: Michelle; five children. Anthony John Balledos , 62, Antipolo, Philippines; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Cainta 1st Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Carolyn; six children.

, 62, Antipolo, Philippines; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Cainta 1st Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Carolyn; six children. M. Sidney Daniels , 62, Hamilton, New Zealand; Associate Director, Pacific Church Schools; recently released as FSY representative of the New Zealand Hamilton CCM; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Wendy Marie; six children.

, 62, Hamilton, New Zealand; Associate Director, Pacific Church Schools; recently released as FSY representative of the New Zealand Hamilton CCM; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Wendy Marie; six children. Siale Matavaha ‘Eliesa , 50, Talau, Tonga; Principal, Saineha High School; currently serving as president of the Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake; former bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: ‘Iolani; seven children.

, 50, Talau, Tonga; Principal, Saineha High School; currently serving as president of the Neiafu Vava’u Tonga West Stake; former bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: ‘Iolani; seven children. James G. Fantone , 53, Mandaue City, Philippines; currently serving as president of the Philippines Antipolo Mission; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Cynthia; four children.

, 53, Mandaue City, Philippines; currently serving as president of the Philippines Antipolo Mission; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Cynthia; four children. H. Jason Joseph , 50, Apia, Samoa; Language Supervisor/Translation Manager, Pacific Area; currently serving as Area Seventy executive secretary in the Pacific Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Sally; seven children.

, 50, Apia, Samoa; Language Supervisor/Translation Manager, Pacific Area; currently serving as Area Seventy executive secretary in the Pacific Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Sally; seven children. Ricard G. Manáhan , 51, Camiling, Philippines; Coordinator/Instructor, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as president of the Philippines Urdaneta Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jesel; six children.

, 51, Camiling, Philippines; Coordinator/Instructor, Seminaries and Institutes; recently released as president of the Philippines Urdaneta Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jesel; six children. Jeffery M. Nikoia , 51, Hamilton, New Zealand; currently serving as president of the New Zealand Hamilton Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Fiona; four children.

, 51, Hamilton, New Zealand; currently serving as president of the New Zealand Hamilton Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Fiona; four children. Huri Parata , 59, Lower Hutt, New Zealand; Platform Capability Lead, Ministry Social Development; currently serving as patriarch of the Upper Hutt New Zealand Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Margaret; six children.

, 59, Lower Hutt, New Zealand; Platform Capability Lead, Ministry Social Development; currently serving as patriarch of the Upper Hutt New Zealand Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Margaret; six children. Jaime N. Rivera, 50, Taguig, Philippines; Financial Adviser, FWD Life Insurance Corp.; currently serving as MTC presidency counselor of the Philippines Missionary Training Center; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Clarissa; five children.

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South Areas)

Gabriel A. Campos , 52, Santiago, Chile; Pediatric Neurosurgeon, Santa María Clinic; currently serving as president of the Santiago Chile Las Condes Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Ana Marina; three children.

, 52, Santiago, Chile; Pediatric Neurosurgeon, Santa María Clinic; currently serving as president of the Santiago Chile Las Condes Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Ana Marina; three children. Jose R. Cardenas Vanegas , 54, Bogotá, Colombia; Facilities Manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as ward Sunday School president of the Federman Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Lina Maria; two children.

, 54, Bogotá, Colombia; Facilities Manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as ward Sunday School president of the Federman Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Lina Maria; two children. Jose A. Jimenez Alava , 44, Durán, Ecuador; Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager, Ecuador Guayaquil East/South Self-Reliance Services Region; currently serving as Sunday School president of the Panorama Ward; former bishop, and stake president; wife: Cristina Elvira; four children.

, 44, Durán, Ecuador; Welfare and Self-Reliance Manager, Ecuador Guayaquil East/South Self-Reliance Services Region; currently serving as Sunday School president of the Panorama Ward; former bishop, and stake president; wife: Cristina Elvira; four children. David E. Mouhsen , 53, Lomas de Zamora, Argentina; currently serving as president of the Chile Santiago West Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Silvina E.; three children.

, 53, Lomas de Zamora, Argentina; currently serving as president of the Chile Santiago West Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Silvina E.; three children. David A. Reyes , 43, Antofagasta, Chile; Temple Recorder, Antofagasta Chile Temple; currently serving as president of the Antofagasta Chile La Portada Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Maril; three children.

, 43, Antofagasta, Chile; Temple Recorder, Antofagasta Chile Temple; currently serving as president of the Antofagasta Chile La Portada Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Maril; three children. Marco N. Sosa, 45, Ñemby, Paraguay; Partner at International Travel Agency, Self-Employed; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Ytororo Ward; bishopric counselor, branch president, high councilor, and stake president wife: Ada Mariela; three children.

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast Areas)

Douglas W. Atwood , 56, Lethbridge, Canada; Owner, DA Steel Buildings; currently serving as president of the Lethbridge Alberta North Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Rachel; seven children.

, 56, Lethbridge, Canada; Owner, DA Steel Buildings; currently serving as president of the Lethbridge Alberta North Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Rachel; seven children. Steven L. Bodhaine , 63, Apex, North Carolina; Founder, Managing Director, Health Mindscape; currently serving as stake young single adults specialist of the Apex North Carolina Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Cheryl; six children.

, 63, Apex, North Carolina; Founder, Managing Director, Health Mindscape; currently serving as stake young single adults specialist of the Apex North Carolina Stake; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Cheryl; six children. Thaddeus M. Brown , 51, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Real Estate Appraiser, Brown Appraisal Services LLC; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Raylene; seven children.

, 51, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Real Estate Appraiser, Brown Appraisal Services LLC; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Cheyenne Wyoming East Stake; former bishop, bishopric, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Raylene; seven children. Robert M. Chaggares , 48, Queensville, Canada; Director, Liahona Capital Inc.; currently serving as president of the Barrie Ontario Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jennifer; five children.

, 48, Queensville, Canada; Director, Liahona Capital Inc.; currently serving as president of the Barrie Ontario Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Jennifer; five children. Andrew J. Child , 50, Naperville, Illinois; Tax Manager, BP; currently serving as president of the Naperville Illinois Stake; former bishop, and bishopric counselor; wife: Jessica; seven children.

, 50, Naperville, Illinois; Tax Manager, BP; currently serving as president of the Naperville Illinois Stake; former bishop, and bishopric counselor; wife: Jessica; seven children. Jacob C. Fish , 48, Panama City Beach, Florida; Executive Vice President, Howard Group; currently serving as Spanish ward mission leader of the Panama City Beach Ward; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Tenley; five children.

, 48, Panama City Beach, Florida; Executive Vice President, Howard Group; currently serving as Spanish ward mission leader of the Panama City Beach Ward; former bishop, branch presidency counselor, branch president, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Tenley; five children. Rodney H. Hillam , 62, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Orthodontist, Hillam Orthodontics; currently serving as president of the Rexburg Idaho YSA 9th Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Melanie; four children.

, 62, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Orthodontist, Hillam Orthodontics; currently serving as president of the Rexburg Idaho YSA 9th Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Melanie; four children. Shane T. Holdaway , 48, Richmond, Virginia; Senior Vice President, Visa, Inc.; currently serving as president of the Richmond Virginia Stake; former bishop, and high councilor; wife: Alysia; four children.

, 48, Richmond, Virginia; Senior Vice President, Visa, Inc.; currently serving as president of the Richmond Virginia Stake; former bishop, and high councilor; wife: Alysia; four children. Nathan L. Johnson , 50, Euclid, Ohio; Vice President, eClinical Solutions; currently serving as president of the Kirtland Ohio Stake; former bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Camille; five children.

, 50, Euclid, Ohio; Vice President, eClinical Solutions; currently serving as president of the Kirtland Ohio Stake; former bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Camille; five children. G. Michael Ortiz , 49, Blue Springs, Missouri; Owner, Blue River Clinical Research; currently serving as mission presidency counselor of the Missouri Independence Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Bethanie; five children.

, 49, Blue Springs, Missouri; Owner, Blue River Clinical Research; currently serving as mission presidency counselor of the Missouri Independence Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Bethanie; five children. David A. Winters, 59, Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Area Mission Specialist, Missionary Department; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Johns Creek Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Pamela R.; six children.

Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West Areas)

David L. Chandler , 53, Medford, Oregon; Physician/Anesthesiologist, Rogue Regional Medical Center; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser of the Medford 6th Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Stacy; six children.

, 53, Medford, Oregon; Physician/Anesthesiologist, Rogue Regional Medical Center; currently serving as deacons quorum adviser of the Medford 6th Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Stacy; six children. Bryan C. Crawley , 56, Palmdale, California; Managing Associate General Counsel, Blue Shield of California; currently serving as service mission leader of the California Bakersfield Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Tamara; four children.

, 56, Palmdale, California; Managing Associate General Counsel, Blue Shield of California; currently serving as service mission leader of the California Bakersfield Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Tamara; four children. Robert L. Davis , 58, Aliso Viejo, California; Senior Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, Glaukos Corporation; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Laguna Niguel California Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Tiffany L.; four children.

, 58, Aliso Viejo, California; Senior Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, Glaukos Corporation; currently serving as seminary teacher of the Laguna Niguel California Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Tiffany L.; four children. Robert K Ellis , 42, Spring, Texas; Attorney, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; currently serving as president of the Klein Texas Stake; former bishop; wife: Christa; five children.

, 42, Spring, Texas; Attorney, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty; currently serving as president of the Klein Texas Stake; former bishop; wife: Christa; five children. Jeremy B. Grisel , 50, Providence Village, Texas; Physical Therapist, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers; currently serving as temple ordinance worker of the Dallas Texas Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Robin; four children.

, 50, Providence Village, Texas; Physical Therapist, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers; currently serving as temple ordinance worker of the Dallas Texas Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Robin; four children. James A. Jarvis , 56, Mesa, Arizona; currently serving as president of the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Christy; six children.

, 56, Mesa, Arizona; currently serving as president of the Sierra Leone Freetown Mission; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Christy; six children. Juan C. Quilantan , 50, Phoenix, Arizona; Senior Manager Risk Management, American Express; currently serving as president of the Paradise Valley Arizona Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nelly; four children.

, 50, Phoenix, Arizona; Senior Manager Risk Management, American Express; currently serving as president of the Paradise Valley Arizona Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Nelly; four children. Matthew L. Riggs , 58, Gilbert, Arizona; Attorney/Founding Partner, White Mountain Injury Law; currently serving as Chairman of the Mesa Arizona Temple Easter Pageant of the North America Southwest Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Dawna; six children.

, 58, Gilbert, Arizona; Attorney/Founding Partner, White Mountain Injury Law; currently serving as Chairman of the Mesa Arizona Temple Easter Pageant of the North America Southwest Area; former bishop, bishopric counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Dawna; six children. Jared M. Spataro, 50, Issaquah, Washington; Corporate Vice President, Microsoft; currently serving as president of the Bellevue Washington Stake; former bishop, and high councilor; wife: Kimberly Ann; four children.

Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area)

Timothy L. Barney , 57, Holladay, Utah; Managing Director, Banyan Ventures; currently serving as temple ordinance worker of the Jordan River Utah Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Paula; four children.

, 57, Holladay, Utah; Managing Director, Banyan Ventures; currently serving as temple ordinance worker of the Jordan River Utah Temple; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Paula; four children. Carlton J. Christensen , 59, Salt Lake City, Utah; Chair-Board of Trustees, Utah Transit Authority; currently serving as Operation My Home Town Initiative chairman; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake president; wife: Cathleen; two children.

, 59, Salt Lake City, Utah; Chair-Board of Trustees, Utah Transit Authority; currently serving as Operation My Home Town Initiative chairman; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and stake president; wife: Cathleen; two children. Sean F. D. Collins , 58, Heber, Utah; CEO, Win Management (Costa Vida and Fat Cats); currently serving as an FSY Representative on the Utah Provo West Coordinating Council; former bishop, and mission president; wife: Kristin; five children.

, 58, Heber, Utah; CEO, Win Management (Costa Vida and Fat Cats); currently serving as an FSY Representative on the Utah Provo West Coordinating Council; former bishop, and mission president; wife: Kristin; five children. Loren G. Dalton , 63, Draper, Utah; Business Development, Epic Windows and Doors; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Suncrest 2nd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Annette; four children.

, 63, Draper, Utah; Business Development, Epic Windows and Doors; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Suncrest 2nd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Annette; four children. W. Brett Graham , 54, Holladay, Utah; Chief Strategy Officer, University of Utah — Office of the President; currently serving as assistant ward mission leader of the Holladay 24th Ward; former bishop, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Sara; five children.

, 54, Holladay, Utah; Chief Strategy Officer, University of Utah — Office of the President; currently serving as assistant ward mission leader of the Holladay 24th Ward; former bishop, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Sara; five children. Aaron R. Jenne , 51, North Salt Lake, Utah; Secretary to the Quorum of the Twelve; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Foxhill Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Juliann; three children.

, 51, North Salt Lake, Utah; Secretary to the Quorum of the Twelve; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Foxhill Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Juliann; three children. Ronald M. Judd , 61, Sandy, Utah; Global Engagement Partner, Marsh (Salt Lake City); currently serving as high councilor of the Sandy Utah Crescent Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Teresa; five children.

, 61, Sandy, Utah; Global Engagement Partner, Marsh (Salt Lake City); currently serving as high councilor of the Sandy Utah Crescent Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission presidency counselor, mission president, stake presidency counselor, and stake president; wife: Teresa; five children. Ronald E. Léporé , 47, Alpine, Utah; Project Manager, Area Initiative Support, Priesthood and Family Department; currently serving on the General Sunday School Advisory Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Amie L.; four children.

, 47, Alpine, Utah; Project Manager, Area Initiative Support, Priesthood and Family Department; currently serving on the General Sunday School Advisory Council; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Amie L.; four children. Kelend I. Mills , 59, Mapleton, Utah; Director of Area Mission Specialists, Missionary Department; currently serving as president of the Mapleton Utah West Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Katherine; three children.

, 59, Mapleton, Utah; Director of Area Mission Specialists, Missionary Department; currently serving as president of the Mapleton Utah West Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency counselor; wife: Katherine; three children. Matthew O. Richardson , 64, Orem, Utah; Professor of Church History and Doctrine, Brigham Young University; currently serving as branch president at the Provo MTC; former bishop, bishopric counselor, MTC branch Presidency counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Lisa J.; four children.

, 64, Orem, Utah; Professor of Church History and Doctrine, Brigham Young University; currently serving as branch president at the Provo MTC; former bishop, bishopric counselor, MTC branch Presidency counselor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Lisa J.; four children. Stephen M. Sargent , 58, Fruit Heights, Utah; Shareholder, Parr Brown; currently serving as Primary teacher of the Fruit Heights 3rd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Kathryn; six children.

, 58, Fruit Heights, Utah; Shareholder, Parr Brown; currently serving as Primary teacher of the Fruit Heights 3rd Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Kathryn; six children. David L. Smith , 52, Heber City, Utah; Investor/Adviser/Mentor; currently serving as president of the Heber City Utah East Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and mission president; wife: Rebecca; three children.

, 52, Heber City, Utah; Investor/Adviser/Mentor; currently serving as president of the Heber City Utah East Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, and mission president; wife: Rebecca; three children. Todd B. Smith , 61, Centerville, Utah; President, Moreton & Company; currently serving as president of the Bountiful Utah YSA Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency; wife: Julie; five children.

, 61, Centerville, Utah; President, Moreton & Company; currently serving as president of the Bountiful Utah YSA Stake; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, and stake presidency; wife: Julie; five children. Craig M. Teuscher , 57, Park City, Utah; Self-Employed; currently serving as teachers quorum adviser of the Snyderville Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Gayle; four children.

, 57, Park City, Utah; Self-Employed; currently serving as teachers quorum adviser of the Snyderville Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Gayle; four children. Terry E. Welch, 61, Farmington, Utah; Area Mission Specialist, Missionary Department; currently serving as Sunday School teacher of the Farmington 11th Ward; former bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Cyrrena; six children.

These are the Area Seventies who will be released on or before Aug. 1, listed by church area:

Third Quorum of the Seventy (Africa Central, Africa South, and Africa West Areas)

Christian C. Chigbundu

Daniel Kabason

S. Ephraim Msane

Fourth Quorum of the Seventy (Asia and Asia North Areas)

Suchat Chaichana

Henry Savstrom

Fifth Quorum of the Seventy (Brazil Area)

J. Francisco Bührer

Marcelo Louza

Gustavo G. Rezende

Luciano Sankari

Sixth Quorum of the Seventy (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico Areas)

Carlos A. Gabaldón

Eduardo F. Ortega

Sergio A. Poncio

Miguel A. Reynoso

Seventh Quorum of the Seventy (Eurasian, Europe Central, Europe North, and Middle East / Africa North Areas)

Vladislav Y. Gornostaev

Thomas Hänni

Kyrylo Pokhylko

Alexey V. Samaykin

Konstantin Tolomeev

Martin J. Turvey

Markus Zarse

Eighth Quorum of the Seventy (Pacific and Philippines Areas)

Faapito Auapaau

Edmarc R. Dumas

Norman Insong

Jose G. Manarin

Arlen M. Tumaliuan

Paul B. Whippy

Ninth Quorum of the Seventy (South America Northwest and South America South Areas)

L. Guido Cristobal

Jorge W. Pérez

Robert G. Rivarola

Ricardo Spencer

Yan Carlos Vega

Tenth Quorum of the Seventy (North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast Areas)

Frederick K. Balli Jr.

Kevin W. Birch

M. Andrew Galt IV

Jeffrey J. Kerr

David G. LaFrance

Jeremiah J. Morgan

Nathan D. Pace

Michael M. Packer

J. Matthew Scott

David C. Stewart

Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy (North America Southwest and North America West Areas)

Jay D. Andersen

Broc C. Hiatt

Mark A. Mortensen

Art Rascon

James E. Slaughter

Dow R. Wilson

Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy (Utah Area)