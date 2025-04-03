Youth cheer while attending a Strive to Be concert at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

MESA, Arizona — Sister Ellie Barry’s favorite way to testify of Jesus Christ is through singing.

“When you sing, you’re using every single muscle in your body,” she said. “And the most important one is your heart.”

Sister Barry is a service missionary and Strive to Be artist from Pleasant Grove, Utah. And during the weekend of Friday, March 28, she was one of seven Strive to Be artists to perform for 7,000-plus youth across two concerts in Mesa and Tucson, Arizona.

Strive to Be is the youth channel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated to strengthening youth around the world through Christ-centered music and messages.

In addition to the “Festival 2025: A Youth Concert” event anticipated for later this year, Strive to Be is expanding into regional concerts that are organized by local Church members. The new approach is helping more youth than ever worship Jesus Christ and find belonging with their peers.

