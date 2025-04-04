Four of Utah's 31 total temples — clockwise from upper left: the Deseret Peak Utah Temple at sunset, the completed Syracuse Utah Temple awaiting its open house and dedication; the under-construction Lindon Utah Temple and the under-reconstruction Provo Utah Rock Canyon Utah Temple.

Because of its history in and around the Salt Lake Valley and its global headquarters in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a strong Utah presence in terms of not only its membership but also its temples.

And the Church has a wide range — geographically and chronologically — of the sacred edifices it calls “houses of the Lord” throughout the state.

In Utah, the Church has nearly 2.2 million members, more than 5,400 congregations and 31 total temples — 21 in operation, two under renovation or reconstruction, five under construction and three announced and in planning.

Read this story and see 100+ photos at theChurchNews.com.