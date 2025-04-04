Because of its history in and around the Salt Lake Valley and its global headquarters in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a strong Utah presence in terms of not only its membership but also its temples.
And the Church has a wide range — geographically and chronologically — of the sacred edifices it calls “houses of the Lord” throughout the state.
In Utah, the Church has nearly 2.2 million members, more than 5,400 congregations and 31 total temples — 21 in operation, two under renovation or reconstruction, five under construction and three announced and in planning.
