During the opening moments of the 195th Annual General Conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday morning, President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency announced 16 new General Authority Seventies and a new Young Men General Presidency.

The new General Authorities are Elder John D. Amos, Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, Elder Steven C. Barlow, Elder Kevin G. Brown, Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, Elder Michael Cziesla, Elder James E. Evanson, Elder Brik V. Eyre, Elder Ozani Farias, Elder Aaron T. Hall, Elder Brian J. Holmes, Elder Pedro X. Larreal, Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, Elder Edward B. Rowe and Elder Wan-Liang Wu.

Sustained as a new Young Men General Presidency were President Timothy L. Farnes with Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor, and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor.

President Oaks also announced that Elder Kevin R. Duncan has been called to serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective August 1, 2025. He will replace Elder José A. Teixeira, who has served in the presidency since 2018.

In addition, President Oaks announced that five General Authority Seventies will be released and receive emeritus status on Aug. 1. Those leaders include: Elder David S. Baxter, Elder Randall K. Bennett, Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, Elder Rafael E. Pino and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos.

New Member of the Presidency of the Seventy

Elder Duncan was born in Ogden, Utah, on October 6, 1960. He has served as a General Authority Seventy since 2010. During his full-time Church service, his assignments have included president of the Central America Area and, most recently, executive director in the Temple Department.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting, a master’s degree in taxation, and a Juris Doctor from Brigham Young University (BYU) in 1991. He began his career as a tax attorney in Seattle, Washington. In 1996 he founded CaseData Corporation, from which he retired in 2005.

Elder Duncan and his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Smart, are the parents of five children.

The Presidency of the Seventy is a group of seven General Authority Seventies called as presidents by the First Presidency to preside over all members of the Seventy. One of the seven presidents is chosen to preside over the other six (see Doctrine and Covenants 107:93–94), according to a press release on ChurchofJesushirst.org. The Presidency of the Seventy oversees the work of the Seventy and assists the Quorum of the Twelve in their work throughout the world. This work includes traveling to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ; administering missionary, temple, family history, humanitarian, and other efforts; meeting with Church members and missionaries; organizing Church units; working and counseling with local Church leaders; and many other responsibilities.

The other six members of the Presidency of the Seventy are Elders Carl B. Cook (the Senior President), S. Mark Palmer, Marcus B. Nash, Michael T. Ringwood, Arnulfo Valenzuela and Edward Dube.

General Authority Seventies

Following is a brief biography of each new General Authority Seventies.

General Authority Seventies are church leaders called by the First Presidency to be “especial witnesses” and to assist the Twelve in “building up the church and regulating all the affairs” and “preaching and administering the gospel” throughout the world (Doctrine and Covenants 107:25, 34, 38). They act under the direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, according to a press release on ChurchofJesushirst.org.

General Authority Seventies serve full-time in the church. They are usually released in the year they turn 70 years old and are granted emeritus status.

Elder John D. Amos

Elder Amos was born in Lafayette, Louisiana, on November 2, 1961. He graduated with engineering degrees from Southern University, Baton Rouge and the University of Central Florida, Orlando. He is now retired from the United States Navy Reserve and Siemens Energy Inc.

At the time of this call, he was serving as a member of the Tenth Quorum of the Seventy in the North America Southeast Area.

He and his wife, Michelle Evette Wright, have three children.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos

Elder Barcellos was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 4, 1975. He studied business administration at São Marcos University. He went on to work in sales and marketing for several companies. In 2011 he cofounded GreenMile, LLC, where he worked as chief operating officer for four years and chief executive officer for six years.

When called to be a General Authority, Elder Barcellos was serving as a seminary teacher in the Orlando Florida South Stake.

He and his wife, Karin Spat Albino, are the parents of three children.

Elder Steven C. Barlow

Elder Barlow was born in Bountiful, Utah, on January 1, 1969. He received a bachelor’s degree in health education from the University of Utah in 1993. He worked as an executive in data analytics and quality improvement in health care.

At the time he accepted this assignment to be a General Authority, Elder Barlow was serving as a member of the Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah Area.

He and his wife, Christina Evans, have five children.

Elder Kevin G. Brown

Elder Brown was born in Manchester, Jamaica, on May 18, 1976. He received a bachelor’s degree in computing with management studies from the University of Technology, Jamaica, in 2008. He went on to receive a master’s degree in governance and public policy from the University of the West Indies in 2012. Since 2001 he has worked for the Church’s Seminaries and Institutes of Religion as an Institute coordinator, division director–training services, coordinator, and associate administrator.

At the time of this call, Elder Brown was serving as a member of the Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah Area.

He and his wife, Nadine Lezanne Carter, have five children.

Elder B. Corey Cuvelier

Elder Cuvelier was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 12, 1969. He received a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Brigham Young University in 1994. He joined Shell Oil Company in 1996 and worked across various business units throughout North America. He has also served as a director on several national and regional boards.

When called to the ranks of the General Authorities, Elder Cuvelier was serving as a member of the Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy in the North America Southwest Area.

He and his wife, Wendi Sue Manwaring, have four children.

Elder Michael Cziesla

Elder Cziesla was born in Neumünster, Germany, on July 26, 1972. He received a degree in law from the University of Mainz in 2000. He also obtained a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Mainz in 2003, comparing German and U.S. law as a visiting scholar at BYU. He worked as an attorney and partner for SJ Berwin LLP from 2003 to 2016, and in 2017 became senior corporate partner at McDermott Will & Emery.

At the time of this call, Elder Cziesla was serving as ward activity committee chairman for the Darmstadt Ward.

He and his wife, Margret Anne Rauh, are the parents of five children.

Elder James E. Evanson

Elder Evanson was born in Taber, Alberta, Canada, on August 16, 1968. He received a bachelor’s degree in dental materials in 1993 followed by a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1995, both from the University of Alberta. He has worked as a dentist in private practice for over 26 years.

When he was called as a General Authority, Elder Evanson was serving as a Sunday School teacher and activity days leader in his congregation.

He and his wife, Jody Karil Zobell, have five children and 11 grandchildren.

Elder Brik V. Eyre

Elder Eyre was born in Logan, Utah, on January 17, 1964. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University in 1988. In 1993, he received a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Tulsa. From 2008 to 2019, he worked for Baxter International in a variety of roles including general manager, corporate vice president, and senior vice president. Since 2023, he has been a board member for HemaSource.

At the time of this call to be a General Authority Seventy, Elder Eyre was serving as a member of the Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah Area.

He and his wife, Susan Zari Rahimzadeh, are the parents of five children.

Elder Ozani Farias

Elder Farias was born in Recife, Brazil, on October 19, 1969. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Catholic University of Pernambuco in 1995, a postgraduate degree in finance from Pernambuco University, and later received a master’s degree from the Getulio Vargas Foundation. He has worked for the Church since 1995 in various positions, including financial manager, human resources manager, and director of temporal affairs in the Brazil Area.

When he accepted the call to be a General Authority, Elder Farias was serving as president of the Georgia Atlanta Mission.

He and his wife, Giovanna de Medeiros Prata, are the parents of three children.

Elder Aaron T. Hall

Elder Hall was born in Provo, Utah, on March 4, 1971. He received a degree in professional sales from Weber State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah. He worked as an executive for technology and private equity firms. Most recently, he was working for the Church as a director in the Missionary Department.

At the time of this call, Elder Hall was serving as a member of the Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah Area.

He and his wife, Kimberly Wade, are the parents of four children.

Elder Brian J. Holmes

Elder Holmes was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 5, 1977. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2008 and a Juris Doctor degree in 2012, both from Arizona State University. He was vice president of Holmes Homes of Arizona from 2006 to 2010. In 2014, he founded Holmes Law, PLC. Since 2021 he has worked as general counsel for Charter One, LLC.

When he was called to be a General Authority, Elder Holmes was serving as a member of the Eleventh Quorum of the Seventy in the North America Southwest Area.

He and his wife, Alyson Margaret Wilson, have six children.

Elder Pedro X. Larreal

Elder Larreal was born in Valencia, Venezuela, on July 6, 1976. He received a bachelor’s degree in management from Simón Rodriguez University in 2005. He went on to receive two Master of Business Administration degrees, one in 2008 from Santa Maria University and one in 2021 from BYU. From 1998 to 2008, he worked for the Church as a Seminaries and Institutes coordinator. Since 2009, he has worked for Nature Sunshine Products Inc. as general manager and then as director of Latin America from 2017 to 2023.

At the time of this call, Elder Larreal was president of the Texas McAllen Mission.

He and his wife, Sariah Alvarez Campos, are the parents of three children.

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata

Elder Matswagothata was born in Middlepits, Botswana, on January 8, 1980. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He has worked in the automotive industry since 2004 with various car brands. He has held several leadership positions, including sales manager, general manager, and country manager for Barloworld Motor.

When he accepted this assignment, Elder Matswagothata was serving as a temple ordinance worker in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple and as an area self-reliance specialist.

He and his wife, Novelty Busisiwe Buthelezi, have three children.

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega

Elder Ortega was born in Godoy Cruz, Argentina, on July 10, 1977. He received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the John F. Kennedy University, Argentina in 2008 and a master’s degree from the University of Belgrano in 2016. In 2017, he received a diploma in leadership from Harvard Business School. Elder Ortega worked as a construction project manager, first for SBS Co. and then for Village Roadshow Co. He became real estate director for American Express Company in 2014, board member for Arch Royale Projects Limited in 2023, and board member for CorNet Global in 2024.

At the time of his call to be a General Authority, Elder Ortega was serving as a member of the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy in the Mexico Area.

He and his wife, Gabriela Alejandra Cappi Franzia, are the parents of three children.

Elder Edward B. Rowe

Elder Rowe was born in Provo, Utah, on April 23, 1967. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Brigham Young University. He also received a master’s degree in public policy and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Chicago. He practiced international law for many years as a partner in various law firms in Washington, D.C., and overseas. He has served as chief executive officer for the Stirling Foundation since 2019.

When he was called as a General Authority, Elder Rowe was serving as a member of the Twelfth Quorum of the Seventy in the Utah Area.

He and his wife, Brooke Francis, have five children.

Elder Wan-Liang Wu

Elder Wu was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 22, 1970. He received a bachelor’s degree from the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in 2014 and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Universidad del CEMA in 2020. He has worked for the Church since 2007, first in the Meetinghouse Facilities Department and then, beginning in 2016, as the operations and maintenance manager for the South America South Area.

When he accepted this assignment, Elder Wu was president of the Chile Antofagasta Mission.

He and his wife, Marcela Beatriz Castellani, are the parents of three children.

Young Men General Presidency

Members of the new Young Men General Presidency will begin service on August 1.

The Young Men General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective August 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor.

The Young Men organization promotes faith, growth, and development in young men through Sunday instruction, weekday service and activities, and annual camps and conferences. The Young Men General Presidency, which directs this organization for the whole Church, consists of a president and two counselors, according to a press release on ChurchofJesushirst.org. These three men are responsible for supporting young men ages 12 to 18 in the Church.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Timothy L. Farnes

President Farnes, 55, lives in Bountiful, Utah. He is a self-employed investor and advisor. He currently serves as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area. His previous Church assignments include mission president, stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, young single adult (YSA) bishop, and bishopric counselor. He and his wife, Linsey, have five children.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor, Young Men General Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor

Brother Wunderli, 63, lives in Alpine, Utah. He is chairman of the board for ORI Inc. He currently serves on the Young Men general advisory council. His previous Church assignments include mission president, young single adult (YSA) stake president, YSA bishop, missionary training center branch presidency counselor, and ward Young Men president. He and his wife, Diane, have four children.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, Young Men General Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor

Brother Dixon, 54, lives in Spanish Fork, Utah. He is director of the Utah South Institute Region and has worked in various assignments in Seminaries and Institutes for the past 30 years. He currently serves as president of the Spanish Fork Utah East Stake. His previous Church assignments include mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, and ward Young Men president. He and his wife, M’Shelle, have five children.

Leaders to be given emeritus status on Aug. 1

Five General Authority Seventies will be released from their assignments and given emeritus status effective Aug. 1.

Elder David S. Baxter

Elder Baxter was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 1, 2006. He had previously served in the Europe West Area presidency and as the president of the Pacific Area until he had surgery for a brain tumor. He is currently on medical leave from his assignment at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Elder Baxter received a bachelor of science degree in business and economics from the University of Wales in 1976. At the time of his call, he was employed as the London director of international trade and investment for the U.K. Department of Trade and Industry and as a member of the board of a U.K. government agency providing help to deprived communities. He was previously the group director of operations and strategic relations for British Telecom and the information society director for the U.K. government, as well as chairman of the board of London’s Small Business Administration.

He also served as a board member of a university student grants charity, London First, the Broadband Stakeholder Group, a national health service trust and the London Council of the Confederation of British Industry. While at the Department of Trade and Industry, he chaired a policy action team on behalf of the prime minister’s Social Exclusion Unit.

Since joining the Church in 1968, Elder Baxter has served in numerous callings, including full-time missionary in the Scotland Edinburgh Mission, bishop, counselor in a stake presidency, stake president, counselor in a mission presidency and Area Seventy.

David Steward Baxter was born in Stirling, Scotland, on Feb. 7, 1955. He married Dianne Marie Lewars in February 1979; she died in March 2022. The Baxters are the parents of four children.

Elder Randall K. Bennett

Elder Bennett was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 2, 2011. He served in the Europe East Area presidency in Moscow, Russia, from 2011 to 2015 and as president of the Russia Samara Mission from 2007 to 2010. He currently serves as president of the North America Central Area.

Elder Bennett earned a doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Alberta and a master of science specialty degree in orthodontics from Loma Linda University in California. During his professional career, Elder Bennett was involved in orthodontic treatment, research, teaching and training.

Elder Bennett has served in a number of Church callings, including full-time missionary in the France Paris and France Toulouse Missions and branch president at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah.

Randall K. Bennett was born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada, on June 17, 1955. He married Shelley Dianne Watchman in April 1977. They are the parents of four children.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton

Elder Hamilton was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2013. He served for five years in the Africa Southeast Area presidency — including time as area president — and one year in the North America Northeast Area presidency. He now serves as the executive director for the Family History Department.

Elder Hamilton received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Brigham Young University in 1979, and in 1982 he received a master’s degree in finance from the University of Washington. Prior to his call, he was a cofounder and partner in a venture capital firm.

Elder Hamilton has served in numerous Church callings, including full-time missionary in the Switzerland Geneva Mission, bishop, stake president and president of the Belgium/Netherlands Mission from 2003 to 2006.

Kevin Scott Hamilton was born in Wenatchee, Washington. He married Claudia Keysor in July 1978. They are the parents of six children.

Elder Rafael E. Pino

Elder Pino was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2008. At the time of his call he was serving as a member of the Fourth Quorum of the Seventy in the South America North Area.

He has served as a counselor in the South America North Area, South America Northwest Area and Mexico Area presidencies; president of the South America Northwest and Mexico areas and assistant executive director in the Temple Department. He is currently serving as a counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency.

Elder Pino was educated in commerce at the Colegio Carabobo. He received a certificate in administration in Caracas, Venezuela. He has worked for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a variety of capacities since 1980. At the time of his call to full-time Church service, he was working as a regional manager for temporal affairs.

Since joining the Church in 1972, Elder Pino has served in numerous Church callings, including full-time missionary in the Venezuela Caracas and Venezuela Maracaibo missions, stake executive secretary, bishop, high councilor, counselor in a mission presidency, stake president, president of the Argentina Rosario Mission (1999–2002) and Area Seventy.

Rafael Eduardo Pino Gimenez was born in Valencia, Venezuela, on Oct. 27, 1955. He married Patricia Monica Villa Dassler in March 1981. They are the parents of three children.

Elder Jorge F. Zeballos

Elder Zeballos was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2008. At the time of his call, he had been serving as the president of the Chile Concepción South Mission (2006–2008).

He is currently serving as president of the Caribbean Area. He has also served as president of the South America Northwest Area and as a member of the Central America, South America South and Chile area presidencies. He previously served as assistant executive director in the Missionary Department and as member of the Restoration of Blessings and Cancellation of Sealings Committee at Church headquarters.

Elder Zeballos graduated with a degree in civil engineering at Santa Maria University in Chile in 1979. In 1991 he received his master of business administration from Brigham Young University. He worked as the manager of physical facilities for the Chile Area until 1989. After graduating from Brigham Young University, he worked as the manager of corporate affairs for Minera Escondida—BHP Billiton until he was called as a mission president in 2005.

Elder Zeballos has served in numerous Church callings, including full-time missionary in the Chile Concepción Mission, bishop, stake president, regional representative, Area Seventy and mission president.

Jorge Fernando Zeballos Ortiz was born in Ovalle, Chile, on July 19, 1955. He married Carmen Gloria Valenzuela in June 1982. They are the parents of five children.