Danny Ainge, right, Utah Jazz CEO of basketball operations, laughs with Taysom Hill, a tight end for the New Orleans Saints, during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Taysom Hill has already started celebrating Easter this year by watching a new faith-based film, and he’s encouraging others to do the same.

Hill said his family recently screened “The King of Kings,” a new animated film about the life of Jesus Christ that is coming to theaters on Friday.

The NFL tight end and his wife, Emily Hill, gave a review of the film that was shared in a video by “The King of Kings” Facebook account.

“Our 4-year-old was engaged from start to finish. It was the most beautiful portrayal of the Savior’s life, and it sparked so many great questions from him and discussions that we got to have with him because of it,” Emily Hill said.

The Hills have two sons, both under age 5: Beau Nixon Hill, 4, and Bennett Taysom Hill, who turns 2 in April.

Taysom Hill said in the video that he and his wife are “especially grateful” for the film as they “thought about how we can celebrate Easter and teach our kids.”

“We love that it was animated. We realized there weren’t a ton of great options, and the way that they portrayed the birth of the Savior all the way up through his earthly ministry, his suffering and his resurrection was beautifully done. And it opened up so many opportunities for Emily and I to discuss with our kids the importance of Easter and what it means to us,” he said.

The film has left an impact on the oldest of the Hill boys, Emily Hill said.

“Our 4-year-old is still talking about it, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to see this with your family this Easter season,” she said.

What is ‘The King of Kings’ about?

The Charles Dickens short story “The Life of Our Lord” inspired “The King of Kings,” as the Deseret News previously reported.

Every Christmas, Dickens reportedly read the short story to his family, which was about the author, his son Walter and the Dickens’ family cat Willa “as they become immersed in the story of Jesus,” per Deadline.

“The King of Kings” is an Angel Studios film. The trailer for the film was shared on YouTube in February and has over 4 million views.

Who is in ‘The King of Kings’?

The film features voice performances from several big names in the film industry, including:

Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ

Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens

Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens

Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens

Mark Hamill as King Herod

Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate

Forest Whitaker as Peter

Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas

Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will also be featured in the film with her new song, “Live Like That,” which will play during the closing credits of the film.

“The King of Kings” comes out exclusively in theaters on Friday, April 11.