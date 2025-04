A large crowd attended an interfaith Easter celebration on Monday evening, featuring live music by Christian artists, faith speakers including Pastor Jeff McCullough and David Butler, a Stations of the Cross reenactment and other events.

Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the events and energy of Monday’s event.

Amy and Shane Egan, of Draper, go through the Stations of the Cross at the Why I Believe Interfaith Easter Celebration at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jessie Blevins and Cortney Denison hug at the Why I Believe Interfaith Easter Celebration at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Abi Burton performs with J209 at the Why I Believe Interfaith Easter Celebration at The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People walk through The Ballpark at America First Square for the Why I Believe Interfaith Easter Celebration in South Jordan on Monday, April 14, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News