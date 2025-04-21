FaithThe WestUtah

Photo gallery: The world mourns for Pope Francis

Pope Francis was the first Latin American pontiff, leading Roman Catholic Church for 12 years

Chuck Wing
Chris Miller
By Chuck Wing, Chris Miller

Pope Francis died Monday at age 88, and mourners from around the world found personal ways to pay tribute to the Roman Catholic Church’s history’s first Latin American pontiff.

Pope Francis was adored for his humble style and the poor, but also spoke up against issues that felt needed attention.

His last public appearance came on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

Here are images from all corners of the world as young and old paid their respects and mourned the pope’s passing.

Christians arrive with a portrait of Pope Francis for a prayer ceremony at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, in Lahore, Pakistan Monday, April 21, 2025, following the announcement by the Vatican of the death of Pope Francis. | K.M. Chaudary, Associated Press
A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer installs bunting outside St. Patrick's Cathedral, Monday, April 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) | Andre Penner, Associated Press
A faithful holds a portrait of late Pope Francis at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Gustavo Garello, Associated Press
The late Pope Francis is depicted on a mural alongside soccer player Lionel Messi at the Carlos Mugica neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Rodrigo Abd, Associated Press
A person sits in a rear pew inside Church of the Little Flower, where a picture of Pope Francis was on display, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Coral Gables, Fla. | Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press
Issa Kassissieh touches a photo of the late Pope Francis, which he placed in Jerusalem's Old City following news of the pontiff's death at age 88, on Monday, April 21, 2025. | Maya Alleruzzo, Associated Press
Graffiti artist Alexander Ikawah, paints Pope Francis on a canvas in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, April 21, 2025. | Brian Inganga, Associated Press
Maria Teresa Delgado holds a portrait of the late Pope Francis during Mass at the Basílica de San José de Flores, where he worshipped as a youth, following the Vatican's announcement of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Gustavo Garello, Associated Press
Faithful gather for a rosary prayer for the late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday April 21, 2025, | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
People pray near a picture of Pope Francis inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) | Andre Penner, Associated Press
Photographed through the door of a confessional, a person prays during Mass in honor of Pope Francis, following the Vatican's announcement of his death, at the Cathedral in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Eraldo Peres, Associated Press
Pilgrims carrying a cross make their way to the Holy Door in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell announced the death of Pope Francis, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
A woman prays at the National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida, following the Vatican’s announcement of Pope Francis’ death, in Aparecida, Brazil, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Andre Penner, Associated Press
Faithful light candles for the late Pope Francis at the Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Mario De Fina, Associated Press
Patricia Sanchez attaches a rosary to a column of the Cathedral following the Vatican's announcement of Pope Francis' death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press
Faithful react as they attend a Mass for the late Pope Francis, at the St. John Lateran Basilica, in Rome, Monday April 21, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press
People stand next to a photograph of Pope Francis placed at Saint Anthony Catholic church in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Khalil Hamra, Associated Press
Maria Jose Florenco da Silva receives communion during Mass in honor of the late Pope Francis, following the announcement of his death, in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, April 21, 2025. | Bruna Prado, Associated Press
A priest prays during a service in honor of Pope Francis at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. | Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
Parishioners, Ofelia and Matias Alonso of Edinburg, Texas, are seen kneeling in prayer at Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine, with a photograph of Pope Francis nearby Monday, April 21, 2025, in San Juan, Texas. | Delcia Lopez, Associated Press
