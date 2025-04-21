Photo gallery: The world mourns for Pope Francis

Pope Francis died Monday at age 88, and mourners from around the world found personal ways to pay tribute to the Roman Catholic Church’s history’s first Latin American pontiff.
Pope Francis was adored for his humble style and the poor, but also spoke up against issues that felt needed attention.
His last public appearance came on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square.
Here are images from all corners of the world as young and old paid their respects and mourned the pope’s passing.