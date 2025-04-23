Cadets from United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy joined with other young adults for an activity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Left, Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy who serves as president of the Church’s North America Northeast Area, attended the activity with his wife, Sister Deborah Haynie.

In most settings, to bring cadets from United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and midshipmen from the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, means fierce competition. The Army-Navy game is one of the most storied rivalries in college football, dating back to 1890.

Yet there were different feelings, including unity, brotherhood and love, when a group of cadets, midshipmen and other young adults — all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — came together for an activity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 19.

The large group of young single adults served in the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, shared a meal, listened to an Easter devotional message from a General Authority Seventy and enjoyed each other’s faith and friendship on Easter weekend.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.