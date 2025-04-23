Photo gallery: Mass celebrated in Salt Lake City for late Pope Francis

Several hundreds worshipers gathered at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to remember the teachings and the legacy of Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the Vatican. He was 88.

“We gather tonight in prayer with millions of people around the world in loving remembrance of Pope Francis,” said Bishop Oscar A. Solis, who presided at the service and spoke. “He carried the name Francis because of his love for peace and a clear vision of the church for everyone.”

Bishop Solis said the pope was known for his humility, kindness and inclusion to all.

“I was not surprised as part of his will and testament, he asked for a simple tomb in the ground without ornamentation,” Bishop Solis said.

Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale shared images of those who attended and worshipped during the Mass.

Terri Gioffre, of Murray, listens among other parishioners during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

