FaithU.S. & WorldThe West

Photo gallery: Mass celebrated in Salt Lake City for late Pope Francis

Worshippers gather at the Cathedral of the Madeleine Tuesday to remember pope’s legacy

Chuck Wing
Isaac Hale
Chris Miller
By Chuck Wing, Isaac Hale, Chris Miller

Several hundreds worshipers gathered at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday to remember the teachings and the legacy of Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the Vatican. He was 88.

“We gather tonight in prayer with millions of people around the world in loving remembrance of Pope Francis,” said Bishop Oscar A. Solis, who presided at the service and spoke. “He carried the name Francis because of his love for peace and a clear vision of the church for everyone.”

Bishop Solis said the pope was known for his humility, kindness and inclusion to all.

“I was not surprised as part of his will and testament, he asked for a simple tomb in the ground without ornamentation,” Bishop Solis said.

View Comments

Deseret News photojournalist Isaac Hale shared images of those who attended and worshipped during the Mass.

Terri Gioffre, of Murray, listens among other parishioners during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Altar servers exit during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Parishioners pray during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Michael Edwards, of West Point, and other parishioners pray during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
David Knifer, of Millcreek, listens during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
An item with the image of the late Pope Francis lies on a pew next to David Knifer, of Millcreek, during a mass for the late Pope held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A parishioner sits in a pew after a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Elizabeth, last name withheld, of Daybreak, prays with other parishioners during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Michael Edwards, of West Point, prays during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Parishioners listen during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A mass for the late Pope Francis is held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A mass for the late Pope Francis is held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Aurora Calderón, of Midvale, gives a prayer to a photo of the late Pope Francis after a mass for the late pope held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Bishop Oscar Solis gives communion to parishioners during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Lectors receive communion during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Denis Bermudez, of American Fork, prays with other parishioners during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A mass for the late Pope Francis is held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Bishop Oscar Solis begins communion during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A mass for the late Pope Francis is held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A parishioner prays during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A thurifer carries thurible with burning incense as she’s flanked by candle bearers during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A program lies on a pew during a mass for the late Pope Francis held at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
A cyclist rides past the Cathedral of the Madeleine with their dog after a mass for the late Pope Francis held at in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation