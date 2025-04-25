Colorado head coach Deion Sanders confers with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2), in the first half of a game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo.

Shedeur Sanders didn’t get drafted on Thursday. He and his family say it’s all part of God’s plan.

As team after team passed on the former Colorado quarterback during the NFL draft’s first round, Sanders’ loved ones shared Bible verses on social media, and yes, some criticism of quarterback-needy teams, too.

Sanders himself referenced God in a video recorded at the end of the night, according to ESPN.

He told the crowd at his draft party that “this shouldn’t have happened” but that the future still looks good.

“I feel like with God, anything’s possible — everything’s possible," Sanders said.

Sanders’ brother, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a similar message on X, implying that God had everything under control.

“Thank You God! Let your will be done,” he said.

On Friday morning, Shedeur Sanders’ famous dad, Deion Sanders, who is also known as Coach Prime, picked up the refrain, writing on X about God’s master plan.

The post doesn’t reference the draft or Shedeur Sanders by name, but it seems to speak directly to those who were shocked by how Thursday unfolded.

“My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong! Please know God ain’t done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing,” Coach Prime wrote.

Shedeur Sanders was and remains one of the biggest mysteries of the 2025 NFL draft, as The Athletic noted in its draft preview.

Some thought he would get picked as high as No. 3 on Thursday, but he ended up not getting picked in Round 1.

Going into Friday’s second and third rounds, at least three teams — the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers — are widely believed to still be in the hunt for a top quarterback option.

“The Browns have the 33rd pick — the first selection in the second round — and also own the 36th choice, giving them two potential opportunities to grab Sanders," ESPN reported.

The Saints, meanwhile, hold pick No. 40. The Steelers do not currently have any picks in the second round.