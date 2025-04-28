Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, speak during a BYU–Idaho devotional held in the I-Center on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

REXBURG, Idaho — Exactly one week following Easter Sunday, Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stood to share his feelings for Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice.

“I testify that Jesus is the Christ, the Savior of the world, the great Healer of our souls. I know that He lives and that His love is eternal and real. With His arms ever outstretched, He calls to each of us, saying, ‘Come unto me,’” Elder Soares testified during a devotional on the BYU–Idaho campus, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Sunday, April 27.

Thousands of students, faculty and others within the campus community filled the auditorium of the BYU–I Center for the late-afternoon devotional, which also included remarks by Sister Rosana Soares.

