Macarthur Australia Stake President Lawrence Sasulu and Abbas Raza Alvi share a moment at an interfaith iftar dinner in Sydney, Australia, on April 10, 2025.

Nearly 150 faith-based communicators gathered in person in Salt Lake City and online in late April for the annual meeting of the Religion Communicators Council.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the opening session.

“I think there’s lots of reason today to be very optimistic about what’s ahead for us and for people of faith and for religion,” he said.

The nearly 100-year-old council is a professional association involving public relations officers, journalists, students and others.

During the three-day convention, the religion communicators took part in panel discussions and workshops on how to work collaboratively with those of other faiths and how to tell positive stories of faith in the media.

