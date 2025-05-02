Elder Aleki Langi, 18, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the driver of a car apparently lost control and struck him on a sidewalk.

A missionary died Thursday after a car veered onto the sidewalk where he was walking with two companions, said a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Aleki Langi, 18, from Magna, Utah, was killed by the car and a second missionary sustained minor injuries. The third missionary was not injured, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement.

The driver of the car apparently lost control and veered onto the sidewalk and struck the missionaries, Penrod said.

“We extend our deepest condolences and love to Elder Langi’s family, friends and fellow missionaries during this difficult time,” Penrod said. “We pray that they will each feel the Savior’s comfort and peace as they mourn his passing and honor his dedicated missionary service.”

Elder Langi was serving in the North Carolina Charlotte Mission on a temporary reassignment while waiting for a visa to serve in the Jamaica Kingston Mission, Penrod said.

Elder Langi was from the Magna 2nd Ward in the Salt Lake Utah West Stake. He began his missionary service in March, Penrod said.