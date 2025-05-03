Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Michelle E. Amos, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025.

When Elder John D. Amos and his wife, Sister Michelle E. Amos, were called to serve as mission leaders for the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, offered them words of guidance that have remained in Elder Amos’ heart.

“You have been prepared all your life for this,” Elder Amos recalled President Eyring saying.

Sustained April 5 in the April 2025 general conference as a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Amos reflected on President Eyring’s earlier counsel and shared how the Lord has truly been preparing him to serve.

