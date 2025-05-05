The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. This will become the state’s fourth house of the Lord and the first in Colorado’s second-largest city.

As previously announced in November 2024, the Colorado Springs temple will be a single-story building of approximately 45,000 square feet.

The structure will stand on an 18.6-acre site on the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road in north Colorado Springs, Colorado. A meetinghouse and accompanying utility building will also share the grounds.

