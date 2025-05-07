The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its doors to the public this week.

Announced in April 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson, the temple is the church’s 22nd temple — with an additional 10 in various stages of construction or planning — in Utah, according to a release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers interview questions during media day for the new Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Members of the media, hosted by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. attended a news conference and toured the temple today.

“I am very familiar with these fields where we stand, where we are gathered today. From this temple site, I can see the barn roof of my childhood home,” Elder Duncan said in June of 2021 when construction began on the project. “Some of you are new to this area, but this is your home too. Whether you are a longtime resident, or a ‘new pioneer,’ this temple will be your temple.”

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers interview questions during media day for the new Syracuse Utah Temple in Syracuse on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In conjunction with the media tour, the Church released interior and exterior photographs and a video of the temple.

The Syracuse Utah Temple will be dedicated in a single session on Sunday, June 8, with the dedicatory session to be broadcast to all units within the temple district. With two temples in Africa — the Nairobi Kenya and Abidjan Ivory Coast temples — to be dedicated later this month, the Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 206th dedicated house of the Lord.

An aerial photograph of the grounds behind the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The three-story temple, which is approximately 90,000 square feet, stands on a 12-acre site.

Local flora around the Great Salt Lake and nearby wetlands are represented in the temple’s design motifs. Art glass, with transitioning greens, blues and yellows, “represent the reflections of the lake, as this community is considered the ‘Gateway to Antelope Island.’” according to the release.

A staircase inside the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In addition, shades of blues, greens, golds, yellows and reds reflect the indigenous plants in the Syracuse area, such as the snowball sand verbena, desert paintbrush, common cattail and reeds.

The church currently has 32 temples, 650 stakes, nearly 5,400 congregations, and 13 missions in Utah.

A waiting area inside the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following cities in Utah currently have operating temples.

American Fork (Mount Timpanogos)

Bountiful

Brigham City

Cedar City

Draper

Layton

Logan

Manti

Monticello

Ogden

Orem

Payson

Provo (Provo City Center)

Saratoga Springs

South Jordan (Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain)

St. George (Red Cliffs and St. George)

Taylorsville

Tooele (Deseret Peak)

Vernal

New temples under construction in Utah are in:

Ephraim

Heber

Lindon

Smithfield

Temple have been announced in the following cities:

Lehi

Price

Spanish Fork

West Jordan

The Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple and Salt Lake Temple are currently under renovation.

The recommend desk and entry of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Syracuse Utah Temple facts

Address: 1098 S. 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah 84075

Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church

Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy

Public open house: May 10-31, 2025, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: June 8, 2025

Property size: 12.268 acres

Building size: 90,526 square feet

Building height: 219 feet, 8 inches to top of spire

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A closeup of a design detail from the exterior of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The celestial room of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sealing room of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The chapel of the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting area inside the Syracuse Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints