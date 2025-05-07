The Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its doors to the public this week.
Announced in April 2020 by President Russell M. Nelson, the temple is the church’s 22nd temple — with an additional 10 in various stages of construction or planning — in Utah, according to a release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Members of the media, hosted by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. attended a news conference and toured the temple today.
“I am very familiar with these fields where we stand, where we are gathered today. From this temple site, I can see the barn roof of my childhood home,” Elder Duncan said in June of 2021 when construction began on the project. “Some of you are new to this area, but this is your home too. Whether you are a longtime resident, or a ‘new pioneer,’ this temple will be your temple.”
In conjunction with the media tour, the Church released interior and exterior photographs and a video of the temple.
The Syracuse Utah Temple will be dedicated in a single session on Sunday, June 8, with the dedicatory session to be broadcast to all units within the temple district. With two temples in Africa — the Nairobi Kenya and Abidjan Ivory Coast temples — to be dedicated later this month, the Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 206th dedicated house of the Lord.
The three-story temple, which is approximately 90,000 square feet, stands on a 12-acre site.
Local flora around the Great Salt Lake and nearby wetlands are represented in the temple’s design motifs. Art glass, with transitioning greens, blues and yellows, “represent the reflections of the lake, as this community is considered the ‘Gateway to Antelope Island.’” according to the release.
In addition, shades of blues, greens, golds, yellows and reds reflect the indigenous plants in the Syracuse area, such as the snowball sand verbena, desert paintbrush, common cattail and reeds.
The church currently has 32 temples, 650 stakes, nearly 5,400 congregations, and 13 missions in Utah.
The following cities in Utah currently have operating temples.
- American Fork (Mount Timpanogos)
- Bountiful
- Brigham City
- Cedar City
- Draper
- Layton
- Logan
- Manti
- Monticello
- Ogden
- Orem
- Payson
- Provo (Provo City Center)
- Saratoga Springs
- South Jordan (Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain)
- St. George (Red Cliffs and St. George)
- Taylorsville
- Tooele (Deseret Peak)
- Vernal
New temples under construction in Utah are in:
- Ephraim
- Heber
- Lindon
- Smithfield
Temple have been announced in the following cities:
- Lehi
- Price
- Spanish Fork
- West Jordan
The Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple and Salt Lake Temple are currently under renovation.
Syracuse Utah Temple facts
Address: 1098 S. 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah 84075
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy
Public open house: May 10-31, 2025, excluding Sundays
To be dedicated: June 8, 2025
Property size: 12.268 acres
Building size: 90,526 square feet
Building height: 219 feet, 8 inches to top of spire