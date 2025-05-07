Love is at the heart of God’s commandments, and the reason to keep the commandments is to show love for Him, explained the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, discussed the third chapter of the “For the Strength of Youth” guide, titled “Love God, love your neighbor,” in a video posted to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account on Tuesday, May 6.

The chapter outlines eternal truths, invitations and promised blessings. Sister Runia began the discussion by explaining how love is at the heart of God’s commandments.

