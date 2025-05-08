Attendees dance as a DJ plays music before the opening speakers at the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

The Utah Area Presidency recently announced the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, taking place Aug. 29-31 in Salt Lake City.

The event will feature four main stage speakers, a variety of breakout sessions and a concluding message from a senior Church leader.

But young single adults in Utah aren’t the only ones with opportunities to strengthen their faith and enjoy time with their peers. Here’s a look at nine conferences for young single adults ages 18 to 35 happening across North America in 2025, plus one for single adults.

