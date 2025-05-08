President Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington.

For the first time in its 2,000-year history, the Catholic Church has an American pope.

Count President Donald Trump among those who are excited by the development.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” Trump said Thursday on Truth Social.

The president went on to describe his excitement about the cardinals’ selection.

“What a Great Honor for our Country,” Trump said. “I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Asked later at the White House about the news, Trump again shared his excitement.

“We’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy,” he said, per The Associated Press.

Pope Leo XIV was elected pope about 24 hours into this week’s conclave.

His appearance in St. Peter’s Square when the world was waiting to see the new pope was surprising for a number of reasons — not least of which is the fact that he’s from the United States.

“The idea of an American pope was unimaginable for generations,” according to The New York Times.

Catholics leaders generally wanted to avoid picking a spiritual leader from a secular superpower, the AP reported.

Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

Pope Leo did not reflect on his American upbringing or even speak in English during his brief address in St. Peter’s Square on Thursday.

He did give a shoutout to the diocese in Peru where he worked for many years, first as a missionary and eventually as a bishop.

“Greetings ... to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith,” he said, per the AP.

It was likely his extensive work in Peru that made it possible for cardinals to overcome their concerns about having an American pope.

Still, the election of Pope Leo brightens the spotlight on Catholics in the U.S., who were already in the news regularly because of the makeup of the Trump administration.

Vice President JD Vance is Catholic, as is Secretary of State Marco Rubio and several other members of Trump’s Cabinet, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Vance congratulated Pope Leo in an X post.

“I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!,” he said.

In a statement, Rubio shared his “heartfelt congratulations” with Pope Leo.

“The United States looks forward to deepening our enduring relationship with the Holy See with the first American pontiff,” he said.

Former President Barack Obama, who lives in Chicago, also shared his excitement about Pope Leo’s election in an X post.

“Michelle and I send our congratulations to a fellow Chicagoan, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith,” Obama wrote.