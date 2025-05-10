From left: BYU–Pathway President Brian K. Ashton, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, participate in a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, 2025.

On behalf of the executive committee for Church education, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assured students enrolled in BYU–Pathway Worldwide of the Savior’s love. “You are His. You are His disciple, and He yearns to bless you as you prepare,” he testified.

Sitting beside Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson — who are also members of the executive committee — during a devotional broadcast on Friday, May 9, Elder Christofferson said he spoke for the three of them as he bore witness of the Savior.

“We bless you that you’ll have His influence with you through the Holy Spirit continually,” said Elder Christofferson to the tens of thousands of BYU–Pathway students scattered around the globe.

