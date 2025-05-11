President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posts his gratitude for "the remarkable women in my life" to celebrate Mother's Day on May 11, 2025.

Leading up to Sunday, May 11 — celebrated as Mother’s Day in several parts of the world — leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages of appreciation on social media to recognize the contributions of the mothers and women in their lives.

“I am deeply grateful for the remarkable women in my life who have enriched and mothered me, my family and countless others in life-changing ways,” posted President Russell M. Nelson Sunday morning.

He invited women to consider the relationship Jesus Christ had with His mother, Mary. He repeatedly gave her special care and attention, like heeding her request at a family gathering in Cana and asking His apostle John to care for Mary after His death. The Savior also compared His concern for wayward brothers and sisters to that of a mother.

