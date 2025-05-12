Britain Covey, a Latter-day Saint returned missionary and NFL player, reads a scripture with a young man after speaking in a devotional in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in January 2024.

During the 2024 NFL season, Britain Covey and other Philadelphia Eagles players formed a tight bond with one another through their faith in God.

Team members of different faiths and backgrounds developed spiritual camaraderie by sharing inspiring Bible verses, uplifting videos or other religious messages with one another, “something to brighten the day,” said Covey, a wide receiver and punt return specialist.

Sometimes players even engaged in discussions about Bible verses, posing questions to each other before collaboratively seeking answers.

To read the full story, visit TheChurchNews.com.