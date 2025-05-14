During October 2024 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said: “Do you see what is happening right before our eyes? I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment. The Lord is indeed hastening His work.”

After sharing the above quote during a BYU–Idaho devotional address Tuesday, May 13, Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, spoke of what he sees as some “majesties of this moment” happening around the world.

The devotional in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, was Elder Brown’s first devotional address after being called as a new General Authority Seventy April 5.

Read this story at TheChurchNews.com.