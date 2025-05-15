Women in a group called Las Liebres (the Hares) show some of the blankets they have made for children in hospitals around Uruguay in January 2025.

Throughout Uruguay, a growing number of women are working as hard as they can to bring comfort to children in palliative care.

Palliative care is a caregiving approach that seeks to optimize quality of life or mitigate suffering of patients with serious, complex or terminal illnesses.

“Las Liebres, Tejiendo Vínculos” (“Hares, Weaving Links”) is a group that works for free to help families in need whose children are in the hospital, providing basic things like blankets or food.

The group was created by Gabriela Vega of the San José de Carrasco Ward in the De La Costa Uruguay Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Many children in palliative care are not expected to survive, Vega explained, but they still deserve comfort and care. “Even if he or she is sick, a child is still a child.”

